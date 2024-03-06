Police are at the scene of a serious incident that happened in the St Paul's area of Bristol overnight Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 March.

Avon and Somerset Police say cordons are in place in Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road.

Officers were called at about 8.30pm on Tuesday after a man was found with significant injuries.

A man was arrested and remains in police custody while the investigation continues at pace. Both men are adults.

If you have any information about what happened, or any footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5224057887.

More follows.