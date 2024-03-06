A Shetland pony who was stolen from a field in the Castle Combe area has been reunited with her owner eight months on.

Maisey the miniature Shetland mare was taken from a field between July 11 and 12, 2023.

The 16-year-old pony’s owner appealed for her safe return but despite enquiries and a number of sightings reported around the country, Maisey was finally located this week.

Avon and Somerset Police received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding a group of horses near to the M5 in the Avonmouth area.

Officers attended alongside the RSPCA and a Shetland pony was located who appeared in poor health.

'It was so lovely to see Maisey come home' Credit: Wiltshire Police

The pony was taken to Horseworld in Bristol which is where she was identified as the stolen Shetland, Maisey.

PC Jess Swanborough from Chippenham Neighbourhood Policing Team was in attendance when Maisey was returned to her delighted owner.

PC Swanborough said: “It was so lovely to see Maisey come home and her owner was absolutely delighted to have her back safely.

“We are extremely grateful to the member of the public who reported their concerns to Avon and Somerset police.

"We are so pleased this case has had a happy ending, it shows the importance of chipping your animals so if anything like this does happen, the chances of the animal being located and returned safely are much greater.”