Rescue dogs from the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home are taking part in their own mini Crufts.

Staff at the home say they were inspired by the incredible journeys of rescue dogs like Buddy who will be taking part in the world-famous event today, 7 March.

Much-like the real event, the dogs worked through agility courses and even took part in their own awards ceremony.

Watch Buddy the rescue dog from Somerset make his final preparations ahead of Crufts

Haley Medlock, Fundraising Manager, from Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home, said: “It’s amazing to see rescue dogs showcasing their talents on the grand stage of Crufts.

"I hope this helps to challenge common misconceptions and showcase just how amazing rescue dogs are.

"With this incredible display we want to encourage more people to adopt and discover firsthand the extraordinary abilities and joy these deserving canines bring to our lives.

Staff say they hope the Crufts competition will help change perceptions around rescue dogs. Credit: Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home

“We’re so grateful to The Adoption Mission programme and for their continued support in helping us to nurture and look after the pets currently in our care.

"They cannot wait to find their forever homes and we look forward to hopefully matching them with their perfect families soon."