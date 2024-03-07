An animal rescue centre has started a £12,000 appeal to help make life easier for cats who have been rescued.

The centre needs to upgrade the doors to the cattery which currently make loud noises frightening the animals.

One of the cats recently taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre is Penny, who was afraid and anxious to be in a new environment after her owner passed away.

The current cattery doors, installed in 1992, create sudden loud noises, further distressing cats like Penny.

Bristol A.R.C. is hoping to install new, quieter UPVC doors to alleviate stress and provide a more private sanctuary for its feline residents, especially for those experiencing grief and trauma.

Jodie Hayward, Animal Home Manager said: "These upgrades are essential to ensure our cats feel safe and secure, we want their environment to match the quality of care they receive from our animal care team.”

The new doors will mean staff can make a quieter entry and exit and also provide secure locking mechanisms.

The covered lower half of the doors will reduce anxiety for cats who feel overwhelmed by the presence of others.

Additionally, improved durability will streamline cleaning procedures, allowing staff more time for essential care and affection to be devoted to all cats in their care.