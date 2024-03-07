A man has been arrested after cannabis worth more than £110,000 was discovered at a property in Bristol.

Several floors of cannabis plants and sheets of dried cannabis were found at the residential terraced house in Bedminster Down when police forced entry.

A man in his 20s who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and is currently in custody.

The electrics at the property were deemed such a potential fire hazard, that engineers from the National Grid were immediately called to make it safe.

Detective Inspector Angela Burtonwood, from Avon and Somerset Police, said that the intelligence-led operation potentially averted a fatal fire.

She added: "We thank the community for supporting our efforts to identify cannabis grows and would ask that any suspicions or intelligence are reported to us online or by calling 101 or shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."