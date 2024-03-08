It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar with thousands of people expected to descend on Cheltenham Racecourse from March 12.

The racing event is run by The Jockey Club and is Britain’s third biggest sporting event in terms of attendance.

Attendance during The Cheltenham Festival triples the town’s population and the event is worth an estimated £274 million to the local economy, prize money across the four days will be in excess of £4.8 million.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2024?

The Festival runs from Tuesday 12 March until Friday 15 March. There are a total of 28 races over the 4 days. Gates open at 10:30 each morning.

On all four days the racing starts at 1.30 in the afternoon and the final race is at 5.30pm

Tickets for Friday’s Gold Cup Day are sold out, but there are still some available for other days.

The Jockey Club says it has no formal dress code in place but does advise people to dress appropriately for the weather.

Thousands of people will descend on the racecourse. Credit: Cheltenham Racecourse

What is the weather forecast for the Festival?

Day 1 - Tuesday 12 March

By Champion’s Day any weekend rain should clear with winds easing. Temperatures are likely to reach around 10 degrees.

Day 2 - Wednesday 13 March

A brighter day on Wednesday however there’s a slightly increased chance of rain in the afternoon. A high expected of 11 degrees.

Day 3 - Thursday 14 March

St Patrick’s Thursday should be cloudy but mainly dry with temperatures up to 12 degrees in the afternoon.

Day 4 - Friday 15 March

Gold Cup Day should be similar to Thursday, cloudy, mainly dry and possibly even a touch warmer.

Will there be disruption on the roads?

National Highways is advising drivers using the M5 in Gloucestershire to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys during the Cheltenham Festival.

The busiest times on the roads are expected to be between 9.30am and 12.30pm each day.

There is the potential for delays on the M5 between junctions 9 and 11, on the A40 west of junction 11 and on the A46 east of junction 9.