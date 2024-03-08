A care worker has been sent to prison after he was caught on film physically abusing an elderly patient.

Jinu Shaji, aged 26, of Russet Avenue, Exeter, was convicted of ill-treatment at Exeter Magistrates’ Court and has now been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court.

The victim, 94, was partially-sighted and had limited physical mobility. He was a resident at Langford Park nursing home in Devon.

In July 2023, his family installed a camera and recorded the abuse after noticing bruising on the victim’s leg.

The footage showed the man being handled roughly and being treated with a lack of dignity and respect.

The family immediately reported this to the care home manager and Shaji was suspended.

Three other care workers, who were employed by an agency, were reported, and told not to return to the home with immediate effect.

Shaji was later charged with ill-treatment by a care worker and appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 21 December 2023. The other three received police cautions for ill-treatment/neglect by a care worker.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Heath said: “This was an extremely upsetting case which showed distressing footage of the victim being roughly handled by those who should have been caring for him.

“We welcome the outcome today and hope that the family can find comfort in justice being served.”

The victim died in September 2023. His death is not believed to be in connection with the incident.