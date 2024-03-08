Traffic is building on the M5 as the road has been closed in both directions for up to two hours.

The section of the busy motorway is shut between junction 19 for Portishead and junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police said the closure is to allow a damaged power line to be recovered.

The force is urging drivers to find alternative routes.

National Highways is warning there are delays of around an hour in the area.