Play Brightcove video

People in Bristol talk to ITV News' Verity Wishart about their safety fears ahead of Ramadan

A meeting has been held in Easton ahead of Ramadan to address concerns about the safety of people at night following recent stabbings in Bristol.

Community leaders came together with representatives from Avon & Somerset Police and Bristol City Council to attend the meeting at Easton Community Centre on Thursday 7 March.

It comes as four murder investigations have been launched in East Bristol since June last year.

Mohammed Kaise is a youth worker who has lost a friend to knife crime and says he doesn't feel safe on the streets.

He said: "You never know what can happen to you, you know, with what's going on in the last couple of months.

"I do feel in danger all the time.

"It's going to be an ongoing problem. If we don't tackle it now, more people are going to die."

Said Mohamed Burale says parents fear their children wont come home.

Said Mohamed Burale, Vice-Chair of Bristol Somali Forum, was one of those who attended.

He said: "There is always a worry about the knife crime, it can happen to anyone.

"As a community leader, as a father, a parent and as a member of the community we have concern about what's going and where can we get help."

With Ramadan starting on March 10, Mohamed A Sayaqle, Chair of Bristol Somali Youth Voice, told ITV News West Country there are concerns regarding the safety of young people returning from prayers late at night.

He said: "A lot of young people from ethnic minority backgrounds, especially from Muslim backgrounds will be coming out late in the evening for prayer.

"They will hang out outside the mosque before they go to their homes."

Mohamed A Sayaqle, Chair of Bristol Somali Youth Voice organised the meeting on Thursday 7 March.

According to the Office for National Statistics a black person is four times more likely to die from knife crime than a white person.

"Young people are losing their lives, others are going to prison, week in, week out - and it worries everyone", said Mohamed.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the force is working with Muslim communities to understand concerns.

He said: "It's a really important time of year for the Muslim community, we understand that, lots of people coming together particularly late in the evenings, large numbers in those localities around the mosques.

"We want to engage with those people, make them feel connected with the police, reassured and safe."

Mohammed says it will take a combined approach to address the issue.

He said: "Communities should take a role, parents should take a role - we have to do things early to save lives and save young people who are the future of our city."