Two people have been charged with murder after a baby died at Yeovil District Hospital.

Daniel Gunter, 25, and Sophie Staddon, 20, both of no fixed address, were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child on Thursday 7 March.

Two-week-old Brendon Staddon died at Yeovil District Hospital at around 5am on Tuesday 5 March.

Officers were called by staff at the hospital where the baby was an in-patient. An investigation was launched by the Major Crime Investigation Team shortly after.

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Mark Newbury, said: “This is a particularly tragic case in which a very young baby has died, and our thoughts are with Brendon’s loved ones during this time.

“We have been carrying out enquiries at the hospital this week, and we’re grateful to the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and their staff for their assistance in enabling us to do this.”

Gunter and Staddon are in police custody and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 March.