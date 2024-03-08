A Pewsey man has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm after stabbing a man multiple times outside a Co-op shop.

Luciano Marenghi, 65, of High Street, carried out the attack after an argument outside the Co-op in Pewsey on 4 September 2023.

Members of the public were able to detain Marenghi while they waited for the police to arrive.

Investigating officer DC Eleanor Darcy said: “This was a nasty incident which resulted in the victim suffering multiple stab wounds.

“I’m pleased that (Marenghi) has been found guilty and has been kept in custody ahead of his sentencing.

“I’d like to thank the members of the community who came forward during the incident to help detain Marenghi and also keeping the weapon secure until the emergency services arrived.

“I’d also like to highlight the dangers of carrying knives and the use of weapons.

“There can never be an excuse to carry a knife – simply carrying a knife in public without good reason is an offence.

“Not only are you potentially going to cause someone serious injury, you're more likely to be stabbed with your own knife than anyone else's.”

The victim suffered non-life-changing injuries. Marenghi pleaded not guilty but was convicted on Thursday 7 March following a four-day trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date.