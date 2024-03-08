Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Louisa Britton has been to meet the puppies as they begin their search for a home.

Six puppies that were abandoned in a field in Wiltshire are now doing so well that they are ready to be adopted.Pat, Ricky, Phil, Tanya, Arthur and Billy have been named after EastEnders characters and are being taken care of by the Bath Cats and Dogs Home, where they are learning to socialise.

At around eight weeks old they were found dumped in a field in Ashton Keynes.

Thanks to the care they have been receiving at the Bath Cats and Dogs home for the last two weeks they're now healthy and happy, and ready to find new homes.

Arthur is one of the puppies rescued after being abandoned in a field. Credit: ITV News.

Rachel Jones from Bath Cats and Dogs Home said: "So as you can imagine, caring for six puppies is a lot of hard work.

"But our team have been making sure they get all of their health checks at the vet and they're making sure that we are getting them used to everyday experiences as well.

"So lots of socialisation, lots of cuddles with our team and our volunteers as well, getting them used to those everyday experiences. So they'll be ready to go to a new home"Not much is known about where they came from or why they were abandoned. They are all from the same litter, even though some are bigger and fluffier than others. The charity already has a long waiting list for puppy adoption.

Staff at the Bath Cats and Dogs Home say the puppies all have their own characters. Credit: ITV News

Rachel said: "It's going to be really easy to re-home this adorable lot. We hope that they'll be going to their new homes very soon. But we would say, you know, if anyone does have the space for a rescue puppy dog or cats or kitten, then, you know, please get in touch.

"These guys will be going to their new homes very soon, but there's many more that are waiting to find that special home and person. We'd love to hear from more people."Staff say it's important people think really carefully before adopting pets as they can be hard work.

Anyone thinking of adopting a cat or dog can find more information on the Bath Cats and Dogs Homes website.