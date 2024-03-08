A motorcyclist in his 60s has died after colliding with a van in Cornwall.

It happened near the A38 Trerulefoot roundabout in Saltash on Thursday 7 March.

Emergency services were called around 7.05am following the incident involving a grey BMW motorcycle and a white Peugeot Boxer van.

The motorcyclist, from Saltash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was uninjured.

The A38 was closed for around eight hours for officers to investigate the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.

Devon and Cornwall Police has thanked the public for their patience during the road closure.

The force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and is appealing for witnesses.

Police are also keen to hear from motorists with relevant dashcam footage.

Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference number 50240054917.