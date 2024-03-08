Police have issued a reminder to dog owners to make sure they keep their pets on a lead as lambing season approaches.

It comes after officers from Gloucestershire Police were called to reports of a dog on the loose attacking sheep in the Forest of Dean.

A medium-sized black dog with a brown collar chased an ewe down the road and bit its ear off.

It’s understood that two days earlier the same dog had chased another ewe also causing an injury to its ear.

It's the latest in a series of attacks, with the owner reporting six sheep killed by dogs in the past 18 months.

Police say sheep worrying can include dogs attacking animals physically or running after them, especially when they are carrying lambs or there are young lambs within the flock.

Dog faeces left on grazing land may also carry disease which can kill sheep.

PC Cath McDay from the Rural Crime Team at Gloucestershire Police said: “Dog owners are reminded that they are responsible for their dogs at all times and allowing them out of sight to roam does not negate your responsibility for your pets.

“Offences are being committed under the Dangerous Dogs act and the Protection of Livestock Act and incidents of this nature are taken seriously, particularly at this time of year when many sheep are in lamb and due to give birth to young at any moment.

“Please be mindful of your dog escaping or being out of sight around livestock”.

Officers have issued the following advice to people walking their dogs in rural areas: