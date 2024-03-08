Three people have been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Darrian Williams in Bristol.

Darrian, 16, died after being attacked in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of Bristol on Wednesday 14 February.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday 4 March and a 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday 5 March on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have since been released on bail.

Two boys, 15, were charged with murder last month and appeared at Bristol Crown Court where they were remanded into custody. They cannot be named because of their age.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade from Avon & Somerset Police, the senior investigating officer, said: "We are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic events of last month which very sadly saw Darrian die.

"A number of enquiries continue to be pursued as a result and a total of five people have now been arrested.

"Our thoughts remain with Darrian's family who we continue to update as the investigation progresses and have been informed of the latest arrests."