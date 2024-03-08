Two men have been jailed after they had to be taken off a plane because they were drunk.

Joshua Stone, 32, and Ryan Sanders, 34, were verbally abusive to EasyJet cabin crew ahead of their flight from Bristol Airport on the evening of 11 July 2023.

The pair were warned about their behaviour but continued to be abusive so they were escorted off the plane.

Avon and Somerset Police officers charged Stone and Sanders with entering an aircraft drunk.

During police interview Sanders said he had consumed cider, lager and a Malibu and coke, but denied he was drunk.

Stone was also charged with entering a security restricted area without permission after he tried to getaway from security.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charges. Sanders, of Southmead Road in Filton, was jailed for 14 weeks.

Stone, of Greystoke Avenue in Southmead, received a 25-week sentence. Sergeant Rachael Hodges said: “The last thing we want to do is to stop people who want to have a good time and relax before going on holiday.“These two men’s drunken and obnoxious behaviour saw them be abusive to cabin crew and led to concerns they could represent a security risk had the flight taken off.

"Their actions were selfish and inexcusable and make life a misery for other passengers, whose flight to Chania was ultimately delayed.“Being drunk on an aircraft is a serious offence for which both men have been jailed and have received a criminal record.”