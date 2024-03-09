Residents in Devon are hoping for a bumper apple crop this year after being given lessons in pruning.

Experts have been on hand to help residents with their community orchards in Axminster, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Broadclyst.

The orchards have been planted over the past few years with help from East Devon District Council. The orchards are open to everyone.

People turned out in all weather conditions to help this year’s pruning and maintenance.

Paul Fealey led the sessions and said: “Residents provided feedback about how much they had learned from the sessions and how they were going to go home and try out their new knowledge and skills on their own plants.

“It was a delight to work with residents who were so keen to learn new skills and to see their levels of confidence grow as they worked their way around pruning the fruit trees one step at a time, and seeing the differences they made to the trees.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and we can’t wait for this autumn’s harvest.”