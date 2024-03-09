A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed in Bristol earlier this week.

David Malcolm, aged 43 of St Marks Road in Easton, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 9 March.

The incident happened on Ashley Road in St Pauls on Tuesday 5 March. The victim has now been named as 30-year-old Aliki Mamwa, also known as Alex.

He was taken to hospital and a post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound.

His family have been updated and they are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, the senior investigating officer, said: "This is a significant step as we continue our investigation into Alex's death and our thoughts are with his family following this news.

"Enquiries, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, remain ongoing and I'd like to thank the St Pauls community for their patience and support during these early stages of the investigation.

"We are still keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Ashley Road between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday 5 March and has not yet come forward."

Malcolm has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 11 March.