A serving police officer has been found guilty of common assault.

On 17 April last year, PC Lee Prince was on duty as a firearms officer with Wiltshire Police.

City of London Court heard how PC Prince assaulted a 17-year-old boy outside Liquor World in White Bream Court in Swindon.

The court heard that PC Prince, who has since been suspended from his post, arrived at the scene shortly after colleagues had detained a teenager on suspicion of criminal damage.

PC Prince was verbally abusive towards the teenager and struck him twice to the head.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Cooper said: “The public rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers - and where it is found that they have fallen short it is absolutely right that they are held to account.

“It is vital that as an organisation Wiltshire Police continue to rebuild the trust and confidence of the public and in doing so we must show that we will not hesitate to apply the law - without fear or favour.”

PC Prince will be sentenced on 16 April.