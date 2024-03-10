Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man who has gone missing in Bristol and has not been seen for more than a week.

Jack was last seen at around 3.15am on Saturday 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way.

But detectives believe they may have now spotted the 22-year-old more than two hours later on CCTV around Hotwell Road, by the River Avon.

Officers have said a number of cars were travelling in the area at this time and that they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the individual caught on camera.

A still from CCTV with a red arrow marker indicating where officers believe they have made a fresh sighting of Jack. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Det Insp Jason Chidgey said: "We have been continuing our search to trace missing man Jack, and keeping Jack's family updated with our enquiries.

"We have dedicated hours of time in conducting foot patrols, CCTV trawls, extensive searches by the police dive team of the River Avon.

"We are now appealing for the public's help to help us identify if the individual in the CCTV is Jack as we continue to trace his movements.

"Even if you don't remember seeing anyone, check your dashcam footage, if you have it, as that may have picked something up."

A police underwater search unit was spotted by Bristol Harbourside on Friday 8 March. Credit: BPM Media.

On Friday 8 March police divers were seen searching the river Avon but it has not been confirmed whether it was connected to the search for Jack.

Jack is said to be white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and have short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "If you know where Jack is now, or were driving in the Hotwell Road and Cumberland Basin Road area, please call 999 and give the reference 5224055172, or ring 101 with any other information."