A group of volunteers have been patrolling the streets of Stroud to reassure women and make it safer for them to go out at night.

The Night Angels was set up in December 2023 and include around 50 volunteers who wear high-vis pink jackets.

A team of six go out every Friday and Saturday from 11pm to 3am or 4am in the morning.

The scheme was set up by Chrissie Lowery who also created the Safe Space initiative in the town in 2022 following a series of sexual assaults in the area.Ceri Gardener, who is one of the volunteers, said: "It is not nice walking around Stroud at night.

Corinne Price's shop Butterfly Ball is one example of a Safe Space. Credit: BPM Media

"There were times when I was younger when I was out and got separated from friends and it's not a nice experience.

"What we do is help women but also men too. As an example, we had to escort three wobbly young men who just had too much to drink to a taxi.

"Chrissie is really motivational and I think she's an inspiration where the community as a whole might just feel that little bit more secure knowing that we as Night Angels are around."

Chrissie Lowery is a shop owner and the founder of Safe Space, which was set up to try and improve the security of women in Stroud. Many shops and businesses in the town now display a Safe Space sticker in their windows.Chrissie said: "I know women who never want to walk their dogs on their own anymore nor running.

"Some women have said they don't want to be out at night because they are fearful of what might happen.

"My message to all women in Stroud is if you feel you're in distress or difficulty please find a safe space."One shop owner who takes part in the initiative is Corinne Price, who runs an independent shop on Union Street.

She said: "I have had experiences where someone was very threatening in my shop and I also had someone who got a knife out in the shop, so as you can imagine as a woman on my own running the shop is frightening.

"I feel better with what Chrissie is doing where I do have a personal alarm if I have any trouble and if any woman or young girl feels unsafe please reach out to me as a shop owner and what Chrissie is doing with Safe Space."

The Night Angels are currently fundraising to help with the cost of running their patrols. More details can be found on the fundraising page.

More information on the Safe Space scheme can be found on their website.