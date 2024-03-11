Play Brightcove video

The owner of Taunton Independent Market has said energy costs are 'crippling' small traders and they need a lot more support from the government.

The recent Budget saw various announcements aimed at helping small businesses, including a raise on the threshold for VAT registration, fuel duty being frozen and recovery loans to allow small firms to invest and grow.

But Michelle Beck, whose event takes place regularly on Castle Green in Somerset's county town, said she wants to see more done.

Michelle said: "Electricity costs are absolutely crippling some of these traders and it's doubling costs.

"I'd also like to see the VAT threshold lifted a little bit. I would very much like small businesses just looked after a bit more because they're a very important part of the community."

Michelle said that despite the challenging times there is optimism among herself and the traders who sell at the market.

She said: "We've had Covid, then the cost of living crisis but we have still grown and developed as a market and we're actually going to be going to be twice monthly because there is such a need for people wanting to support local and shop independent."