A 43-year-old man has been remanded into custody accused of murdering of a 30-year-old man in the St Pauls area of Bristol.

David Malcolm is charged with killing Aliki Mamwa who died in hospital after being stabbed on 5 March.

Malcolm, of St Mark’s Road, Easton, Bristol was excused attendance from the short hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Judge Martin Picton fixed a seven-day trial to begin on 19 August and ordered a pre-trial and preparation hearing for 29 April.

Kannan Siva, representing Malcolm, did not apply for bail and the defendant was remanded into custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Mamwa, known as Alex, had died from a stab wound.