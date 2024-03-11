Play Brightcove video

Gifty Tetteh speaks to ITV News as she calls for people to walk away from fights.

The mother of a man killed after being punched has urged people to walk away from fights.

Gifty Tetteh's son Freddie Fontete-Jones was 23 when he died after an attack in Wiltshire in February 2022.

She said Freddie was punched after he tried to intervene to stop a fight.

She told ITV News: "He got to town, he wasn't fighting. He was there as a peacemaker. He was just stopping a fight.

"Somebody just out of nowhere punched him and the person who punched him showed no remorse and just walked away.

“I don't wish this on anybody. No mother should have to go through this.”

Freddie Fontete-Jones died after being punched.

Connor Pool, who was caught on CCTV running away from the scene, is serving a nine year jail sentence after admitting Freddie's manslaughter.

Paying tribute to her son, Gifty said: "He was very funny, he loved his family so much."

Wiltshire Police has now launched a campaign urging people to think twice before they hit someone.

The force says a total of 61 men were involved in one-punch crimes in Swindon over the last two years.

Supt Guy Elkins, from Wiltshire Police, said: "I want licensees to be aware of this, I want those individuals who are out in the nighttime to enjoy themselves but also if they see something happening among their friendship group, they step in, they turn the person away, they make an apology and they de-escalate it.

"If that works once then I think the campaign is an absolute success."