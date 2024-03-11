Play Brightcove video

Reporter Max Walsh has been to visit the new facility and has spoken to some of the students providing the care.

Thousands of extra dental appointments have been made available in Bristol following the opening of a new student facility.

The University of Bristol's 36 million pound dental school opened six months ago in the city centre and has since treated more than five thousand people.

Students training at the university lead the appointments, and their work is checked by more senior members of staff.

The facility offers a lifeline to those unable to get treatment elsewhere, at a time when people in the city continue to struggle to access NHS dentists.

Among those being treated at the school are the students of Hannah Moore Primary School - as well as their headteacher, Evin Hawkins.Evin said: "Even though they're at school age, some have never been to a dentist before.

"We've got a lot of families that were even flying back to Spain just to get some dental care.

"What we managed to do is get 80 families, 80 children into the dental hospital.

"For me as a headteacher that was one of my proudest moments. To get dental care for so many children."

Fourth year student Rhys Francis has been examining patients at the facility.

He told ITV News West Country: "It's free for them and it's a good experience for us. Easing anxieties with people who are possibly a bit scared to come to the dentist.

"And then treating and finally getting a patient out of pain maybe, or giving them the smile that they want."Patients can self-refer through the university's website for a limited number of free appointments which will involve students, experienced clinicians and can take up to three hours.The scheme is one of the first of its kind in the country.

Head of Bristol Dental School Dr Barry Main said: "By just us being here offering that service we're doubling the availability of those slots in the city of Bristol every single day.

"We're offering a really valuable service to those at home with toothache."