Plymouth's Civic Centre could be sold back to the council for just £1 as part of a new educational development.

The Grade Two listed building - which formerly housed the council's offices, was sold to a developer in 2015.

Plymouth City Council now says the company has agreed to sell the building back so it can be turned into a campus for City College Plymouth.

It says the opportunity could be one of Plymouth’s biggest investments in its future labour market - by providing space for home-grown talent to learn.

The council has secured £8.5 million of Government Levelling Up Funding to deliver the project.

City College Plymouth has been looking to expand its base in the city, in particular its engineering and construction partnerships.

The new city centre campus could see up to 60 courses being delivered, ranging from construction, engineering, energy and science to off-shore wind, electric vehicle technology, battery storage, net zero and sustainable technology.

City College’s Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, said: “The opening of this state-of-the-art Skills Hub represents a fantastic opportunity for our college and for the city.

"It will give Plymouth residents access to high-paying jobs and careers in growing industries.

"By investing in homegrown talent, the Skills Hub will bring huge benefits to both the local economy and the wider community.”

Cabinet member for Education, Skills and Apprenticeships, Councillor Sally Cresswell, said: “We need to invest in our young people and adult learners to equip them with confidence and skills for a changing jobs market.

“We have a wave of job opportunities on the horizon – up to 8,000 new jobs to be created here by 2030, with a big focus on blue and green industries, especially now we are home to the first National Marine Park.

“But we need to be prepared and we need our residents to have the skills ready to make the most of this extraordinary moment.

“We are working together as a city to support our communities to gain new skills so that the city can flourish.

"Our engineering and business sectors need to be confident there are enthusiastic, bright and trained future employees on their way.”

The cabinet paper is due to be discussed on 18 March.