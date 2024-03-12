Play Brightcove video

Mourners came together to commemorate the lives of three children found dead at a house in Bristol.

Today the siblings were buried together at a muslim cemetery in South Gloucestershire.

H eadteacher at Sea Mills Primary School, Sian Randall paid tribute to the children. She said: "Fares was a ray of sunshine.

"His mischievous smile but kind-hearted spirit touched the lives of everyone he encountered whether it was giving someone his friendship or displaying his amazing football skills, he was always there to help the staff and his schoolmates.

Mourners came from all over the UK to attend the funeral. Credit: ITV News.

"Joury was a beacon of pure joy with a kind and inquisitive nature. Her smile and giggle would quite literally light up any room.

"Mohammed was a beautiful baby boy with ready smiles and giggles. His brother and sister clearly adored and doted on him."

Mourners came from across the country to attend the ceremony which began at the Shahjalal Jame Mosque in Easton in Bristol.

Mohammed Arkou Ali said: "Especially the community in Bristol, especially in the Sea Mills area, everybody is heartbroken.

"It is really very shocking, that's why you can see we are receiving people from across the United Kingdom.

"People are coming from Glasgow, from Belfast, from everywhere in the UK to give their support and solidarity to the family."

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.