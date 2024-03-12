Racegoers have started arriving at Prestbury Park for one of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar - the Cheltenham Festival.

Crowds of around seventy thousand people are expected at the racecourse on each of the four days between Tuesday 12 March and Friday 15 March.

The 2024 event is expected to be bigger than ever as it is the 100th anniversary of the famous Gold Cup race.

Today, reigning and future winners unite for the chance to make history at the Champion Hurdle race.

It might not have been the brightest start to the day weather wise, but that didn't stop racegoers turning out early in the day.

Here are some pictures of racegoers arriving at Cheltenham Festival...

Racegoers have started to arrive at Prestbury Park. Credit: PA Images

A number of racegoers arriving at Cheltenham Festival early, despite the rain. Credit: PA Images

A racegoer posing with a statue of jockey Sir Tony McCoy Credit: PA Images

Credit: PA Images

Racegoer sporting a purple hat Credit: PA Images

Racegoers braving the rain Credit: PA Images