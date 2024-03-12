St Ives seafront has flooded at high tide as several flood warnings and alerts are in place in Cornwall.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning around coastal areas saying the high tides combined with strong winds could result in big waves on the morning of Tuesday 12 March.

People are being advised to avoid driving through flood water and be mindful of weather conditions.

Pictures in St Ives show how high tide has overtopped the sea wall and roads in the area have been closed.

High tide has overtopped to the seawall in St Ives. Credit: BPM Media

There are four flood warnings in place on the North Cornwall coast.

These include from Land's End to Chapel Porth, the North Cornwall Coast from Chapel Porth to The Rumps excluding the tidal River Camel, the Tidal River Camel excluding Wadebridge and Chapel Amble, and the North Cornwall Coast from The Rumps to Hartland Point excluding Bude .Flood alerts are also in place at the South Cornwall Coast from Land's End to Lizard Point, the South Cornwall coast from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head excluding Truro City, the South Cornwall Coast from Gribbin Head to Rame Head, and the South Cornwall coast from Rame Head to Plymouth including tidal estuaries.Train tracks between Liskeard and Looe, and between St Erth and St Ives, have been flooded, with passengers warned of disruption this morning.