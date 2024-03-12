A horse has died at Cheltenham Festival after suffering a fatal injury in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Race officials confirmed that Highland Hunter had to be put down on Day One of the festival.

Trainer Fergal O'Brien wrote on X, formally Twitter: "Not sure we’ll be tweeting again today after this. Absolutely devastated."Thanks for the messages we’re already receiving and those to come."

Tributes to Highland Hunter have been pouring in on social media.

The horse fell during the third race of Tuesday 12 March's action and was later announced as dead.

