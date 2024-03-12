There are long delays on the A4 Portway in Bristol due to flooding.

The River Avon has started to overflow onto the road, causing heavy congestion in the area.

The affected area is between Brunel Way and Bridge Valley Road.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix has posted this update: "A4 Portway Northbound closed, long delays due to flooding from A3029 Brunel Way to A4176 Bridge Valley Road.

"Congestion to most routes inbound towards Hotwells including the A370 Brunel Way and the A369 Clanage Way which are all extremely slow as they divert away from the closure.

"Water from the River Avon has started overflowing onto the road."