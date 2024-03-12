Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Ken Goodwin chats to Gilles Como after he surfed the five-star bore.

Surfers have been riding the Severn Bore, a tidal surge that causes a series of waves along the river.

The Bore on the morning of 12 March was the only 'five-star' one of the year, and even hit the lower reaches of the River Severn.

The natural phenomenon attracts people from all over the world, and surfers, paddleboarders and kayakers got up early to catch the surge.

This five-star bore is thought to be one of Britain's most spectacular tidal phenomena in recent years.

It's caused when the incoming tide is funnelled into an increasingly narrow channel against the current of the river.

From eight until 10am it surged up between Newnham-on-Severn and Over in Gloucestershire.

Hundreds of spectators lined the riverbank and bridges to catch a glimpse.

The Severn Estuary receives the second highest tide anywhere in the world and the difference between the lowest and highest tides in one day can be more than 14.5 metres (47 feet).

These high or spring tides occur on several days in each lunar cycle throughout the spring and autumn.

Tuesday 12 March marked the first daylight five star bore since 2019.

Pictures of 2024's five star Severn Bore:

Surfers ride the first 'five-star' Severn Bore of 2024 at Newnham, Gloucestershire. Credit: PA Images

Credit: PA Images