A hospital in Devon has ordered an external review after a senior anaesthetist was jailed for downloading 14,000 images of child abuse.

Dr Alexander Grice worked at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E) and was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court last on Friday 8 March after police found thousands of illegal photos on his iPhone and computer.

Police were called to the hospital after Grice, who has since changed his surname to Knight, was seen watching adult pornography on his phone while supervising an operation in May 2022.

The video he was watching showed a partially naked woman on an operating table.

Police found that some of the images of child abuse Grice had on his phone were also in hospital settings, but they found these had been downloaded from the internet rather than created by him.

But it was not the first time Grice had been in trouble - the 54-year-old was prosecuted in 2017 in France for voyeurism after he was caught secretly filming in a shower block at a campsite.

The General Medical Council and the RD&E decided Grice had been experiencing poor mental health at the time and allowed him to continue working in Devon following treatment.

RD&E NHS Trust: 'There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at the Trust'

The hospital has now ordered an external review and asked any patients who are worried to contact a helpline they have set up.

A spokesperson said: “We are shocked and saddened by the nature of these crimes and our thoughts are with those affected.

"Of the crimes Alexander Knight was charged with, there is no suggestion any were committed on Trust premises or involved any of the Trust’s patients.

“Following his arrest in June 2022 all appropriate processes were followed and we continue to work closely with Devon & Cornwall Police and the GMC.

" In line with our commitment to a just and learning culture, we have also commissioned an external review to consider whether there is anything we can learn from this.

“We understand that this news may be very distressing to read and if the public would like to talk and share any concerns they can contact our helpline on 01271 322334.

"The helpline is open Monday to Friday 9.30 – 4pm.”

Grice, of East Street, Chulmleigh, and formerly of Poughill, Crediton, admitted three counts of making, by downloading, indecent images of children, and possession of prohibited and extreme images.

Police found more than 14,000 images or movies on his phone or hard drive, of which 3,423, were in the worst category, effectively showing child rape. Another 2,822 showed non-penetrative abuse, and 8,890 showed naked or partially naked children.

He has changed his surname to Knight since being charged with these offences and appeared at Exeter Crown Court under his new name.

He was jailed for a year and eight months by Judge David Evans, who also put him on the sex offenders register and made him subject to an order which enables the police to monitor his use of the internet, both for ten years.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

During the hearing, the court was told Grice used a Virtual Private Network to conceal his identity and used an Onion router to access chat rooms on the dark web where he accessed the material.

He was sacked by the hospital after an investigation, his wife has divorced him and he has been shunned by his family.

Mr Nick Wragg, defending, said Grice was suffering from serious mental health issues when he committed the offences.

He said: “It has been a catastrophic fall from grace. He had been a very successful man and the impact on him has been very great. He attempted suicide after his arrest but has since privately funded 42 sessions with a psychotherapist.”

He said his client now understands the harm done to the children who were abused to create the material.

In passing sentence, Judge Evans told Grice: “There was deliberate searching for such imagery and evidence that you were an avid user of chat rooms.

"Some of the victims were unconscious or drugged. Many of the children depicted being raped were very young and vulnerable and some showed discernible pain or distress.

“You are undoubtedly a person with personal qualities and achievements. You have lost your job, your career, your family and your good name.”