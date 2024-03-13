Police are urging residents in Swindon to be vigilant after a spate of keyless car thefts.

Wiltshire Police said f ive high-value cars have been stolen in the last week.

Officers said two vehicles - a BMW 540i XDrive and a BMW M4 - were stolen from driveways in Broome Manor overnight on Thursday 7 March.

A third car, a Lexus RX, was also stolen from the Broome Manor area during the same time.

The force added on Monday 11 March, a Mercedes Benz was stolen from Broome Manor, while another Mercedes was stolen from the Coate area.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.

The force has issued some security advice for anyone who owns a keyless vehicle:

Spare keys - When not in use, ensure all keyless fobs are protected in the same way that the main key is protected. If rarely used, consider removing the battery from spare keys.

Location of keys when not in use – Whilst not full proof, the more central the keys are placed within a home environment, the better. Do not leave keys close to the front door however practical/easy it may be.

Consult your vehicle’s manufacturer – Customers are encouraged to speak to their vehicle’s manufacturer about preventative advice including changing the vehicle’s security and convenience settings.

Physical equipment locks/aftermarket security devices – Steering wheel locks, gear lever locks or a Pedal Box are a more traditional means to deter thieves. They are also cost-effective and easily sourced.

Home CCTV – Do you have CCTV covering your property and vehicle(s)? CCTV can be a great deterrent to potential criminals as well as offering you peace of mind.

Garages – If you have a garage, is there space to store your keyless vehicle inside it? If so, this will not only hide it from view, but it will also act as a further barrier to thieves.

Driveway gates – Bollards and driveway gates can be effective in offering a physical barrier to deter potential thieves.

Non-keyless vehicles – These can be positioned on the driveway either in front of or behind a keyless vehicle so as to make it more difficult to steal and thus reducing the chances thieves will target your keyless vehicle.

Insurance cover – Do you have the appropriate insurance policy to cover your losses in the event that your car is stolen?

Vehicle tracking devices – Does your vehicle have a tracking device fitted? If stolen, the chances of the vehicle being recovered improve greatly when one is fitted.

Valuables inside vehicles – When a vehicle is stolen, whatever is left inside it is also stolen too. Do not leave valuables on show in your car overnight unnecessarily.