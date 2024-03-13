Play Brightcove video

Watch as The Queen arrives at Prestbury Park

The Queen has arrived at Cheltenham Festival 2024.

Queen Camilla is attending day two of the festival to present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey, and trainer of The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

Camilla, who is a keen horse racing fan, joined her children and other close relatives at the biggest week in the jump racing calendar.

Her Majesty wore a bottle green cashmere coat with a matching wide-brimmed Lock & Co hat and suede boots.

She accessorised with a scarf and a a gold pair of drop earrings, carrying a black handbag.

The Queen is a regular at the Cheltenham festival and an honorary member of the Jockey Club, which runs the major sporting event.

Zara and Mike Tindall were already in the exclusive spot overlooking the course, as were the Queen’s son Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry, alongside Camilla’s nephew Sir Ben Elliot.

Also among the guests in the royal box were Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Camilla’s friend and official Queen’s Companion, Lady Sarah Keswick.

Today is 'Style Wednesday', formerly known as 'Ladies Day'.

Historically, a prize for best dressed would be handed out to a woman in attendance, but this year, things are a little different.

