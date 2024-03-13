It's day two of Cheltenham Festival 2024.

Formerly known as 'Ladies Day', Wednesday 13 March has been renamed 'Style Wednesday' and features a slow fashion awards ceremony.

Historically, a prize for best dressed would be handed out to a woman in attendance, but this year, things are a little different.

Around seventy thousand racegoers descended on Prestbury Park on Tuesday 12 March for Champions Day, the first day of the festival, and a similar number is expected today.

The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people arrive in Cheltenham this week, culminating in the 100th year of the Gold Cup on Friday.

Here are some of the fascinators, top hats, dresses and suits spotted on the second day of the races.

