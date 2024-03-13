Cheltenham Festival 2024: The hats, suits and fascinators of 'Style Wednesday'

It's day two of Cheltenham Festival 2024.

Formerly known as 'Ladies Day', Wednesday 13 March has been renamed 'Style Wednesday' and features a slow fashion awards ceremony.

Historically, a prize for best dressed would be handed out to a woman in attendance, but this year, things are a little different.

Around seventy thousand racegoers descended on Prestbury Park on Tuesday 12 March for Champions Day, the first day of the festival, and a similar number is expected today.

The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people arrive in Cheltenham this week, culminating in the 100th year of the Gold Cup on Friday.

  • Here are some of the fascinators, top hats, dresses and suits spotted on the second day of the races.

