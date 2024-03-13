Cheltenham Festival 2024: The royals and famous faces spotted so far

Credit: PA images

Thousands of racing fans have descended on Prestbury Park for the second day of Cheltenham Festival 2024 - with celebrities and royals among them.

Although the day started out gloomy, it didn't stop racegoers turning out for 'Style Wednesday', formerly known as 'Ladies Day'.

The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people descend on Cheltenham, culminating with the 100th year of the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

British fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper on the first day of the races Credit: PA Images
Bristol City footballer Taylor Gardner Hickman (L) Credit: PA Images
The Princess Royal enjoying the second day of the races Credit: PA Images
Zara Tindall, Day Two Credit: PA Images
Max Rogers and Kimberly Wyatt Credit: PA Images
Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly Credit: PA Images
Food writer and critic Tom Parker-Bowles Credit: PA Images
Rugby Union player Nathan Hines Credit: PA Images
TV Presenter Stephen Mulhern Credit: PA Images