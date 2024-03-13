Cheltenham Festival 2024: The royals and famous faces spotted so far
Thousands of racing fans have descended on Prestbury Park for the second day of Cheltenham Festival 2024 - with celebrities and royals among them.
Although the day started out gloomy, it didn't stop racegoers turning out for 'Style Wednesday', formerly known as 'Ladies Day'.
The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people descend on Cheltenham, culminating with the 100th year of the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
Here are some of the famous faces spotted at Cheltenham on day one...