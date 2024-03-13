Thousands of racing fans have descended on Prestbury Park for the second day of Cheltenham Festival 2024 - with celebrities and royals among them.

Although the day started out gloomy, it didn't stop racegoers turning out for 'Style Wednesday', formerly known as 'Ladies Day'.

The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people descend on Cheltenham, culminating with the 100th year of the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

Here are some of the famous faces spotted at Cheltenham on day one...

British fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper on the first day of the races Credit: PA Images

Bristol City footballer Taylor Gardner Hickman (L) Credit: PA Images

The Princess Royal enjoying the second day of the races Credit: PA Images

Zara Tindall, Day Two Credit: PA Images

Max Rogers and Kimberly Wyatt Credit: PA Images

Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly Credit: PA Images

Food writer and critic Tom Parker-Bowles Credit: PA Images

Rugby Union player Nathan Hines Credit: PA Images