The UK's oldest lido, which recently underwent a £9.3m restoration, has been forced to delay reopening after flooding.

Cleveland Pools, in Bath, has flooded twice since reopening in 2023.

The historic pools closed to the public in the 1980s, but reopened after forty years in September following a successful campaign to save it.

Paul Simons, Chair of Cleveland Pools Trust, said: "The flooding has found its way into the plant room and has caused significant damage to the installations leaving the pools currently inoperable."

He added: "The flooding issue was fully investigated and taken into consideration when designing the scheme prior to the commencement of works on site, and the plant room was designed and built to be completely flood-proof.

"The Cleveland Pools Trust is now in the process of establishing the reasons for this failure of performance and is determined to find the quickest way possible to bring the pools back into use."

Cleveland Pools first opened in 1815, and became a popular place for swimming and relaxing during the 19th and 20th centuries.

It closed in 1984, and was at risk of being demolished before being bought by Cleveland Pools Trust in 2003.

Thousands of Bath residents campaigned to save the pools, and work to restore the Georgian-era lido began in May 2021.

In total, the project cost £9.3m to complete, with £6.47 million coming from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Cleveland Pools Trust said it is not possible at the moment to establish a timescale for when the site can reopen.

Mr Simons added: "After the enormous efforts of so many to achieve the re-opening of the pools the Trust regrets this disruption to those wishing to use and enjoy the facilities."