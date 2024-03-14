Two celebrities have hit out at plans to build a seaweed farm along the North Cornwall coast.

Martin Clunes, famous for his lead role in the hit ITV series Doc Martin, has criticised proposals to create a seaweed farm at Port Quin.

The actor, who rented a property at Tregardock near Port Isaac for years while filming the Doc Martin show, said the proposals were a "hideous plan".Biome Algae and Camel Fish Limited want to create two seaweed farms as big as 140 football pitches in the Port Quin bay between Polzeath and Port Isaac. The project has angered the local community. Throwing his support behind the campaign, Martin Clunes said: "It’s a hideous plan, in a beautiful and special area. "

The hamlet of Port Quin Credit: ITV News

Walking Dead and Love Actually star Andrew Lincoln has also come out to voice his support for preserving the area.

A keen surfer, he has been in contact with Save Our Bays campaigner and local resident Barnaby Kay to express his anger.In the message, he said: "I'm amazed that an idea as dreadful as this has made far enough to make any protest necessary."It's disguised as some sort of environmental favour to the area and a source of local employment.

"I'm under no illusion that this is just an elaborate way for a couple of people to make a lot of money at the expense of a pristine coastline of outstanding natural beauty, so they can live comfortably elsewhere.

Andrew Lincoln has also criticised the proposals for a seaweed farm. Credit: PA images

"As a surfer I always believed that the sea is free, well apparently not.

" This is nothing short of a disaster for our coastline, for our communities, and will no doubt have some serious repercussions for tourism."About the recent plans, Dr Angela Mead, from Biome Algae, said: "The applications for Port Quin have been submitted by Biome (seaweed farmers) and Camel Fish.

"Both applications have been progressing through the formal channels in place and will continue to do so. As responsible operators we have and will provide regulatory bodies with a range of reports that assess plans in relation to the environment."Both Biome and Camel Fish’s intentions are not to harm the marine environment.

"We will add positively to the local economy, provide career opportunities and support education. It has been demonstrated that sustainable seaweed farming helps restore our marine environments."The seaweed itself has great potential to address a number of pressing planetary issues such as replacing oil-based plastics, food security and net zero.

"Lighting on the farms will be the minimum required for navigational safety."

A consultation on the plans runs until Thursday 14 March.