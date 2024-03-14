Racegoers at Cheltenham have been embracing St Patrick's Thursday on the third day of the festival.
Thousands of Cheltenham Festival punters nodded to the Irish saint with their outfits on Thursday 14 March.
The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people arrive in Cheltenham this week, culminating in the 100th year of the Gold Cup on Friday.
On 13 March, Queen Camilla was among the royals to have enjoyed the races on the newly named 'Style Wednesday' of the festival.