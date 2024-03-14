Racegoers at Cheltenham have been embracing St Patrick's Thursday on the third day of the festival.

Thousands of Cheltenham Festival punters nodded to the Irish saint with their outfits on Thursday 14 March.

The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people arrive in Cheltenham this week, culminating in the 100th year of the Gold Cup on Friday.

On 13 March, Queen Camilla was among the royals to have enjoyed the races on the newly named 'Style Wednesday' of the festival.

Princess Beatrice (second left) with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (left), and Zara Tindall (centre) Credit: PA images

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo Credit: PA Images

Actor James Nesbitt arriving on Day three of the festival Credit: PA Images

Sir Alex Ferguson arrives on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA Images

Sky Sports football pundit Jamie Carragher Credit: PA Images

Racegoers in green attire on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA Images

Many of the outfits worn today celebrated St Patrick's Day. Credit: PA Images

A race card program seller wearing green attire. Credit: PA Images

Not everyone committed to a full green outfit - pink has also been a favourite colour this year. Credit: PA Images

Racegoers on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Credit: PA Images