Celebrities and St Patrick's Thursday attire - day three at Cheltenham Festival

Green takes centre stage every year on St Patrick's Thursday. Credit: PA Images

Racegoers at Cheltenham have been embracing St Patrick's Thursday on the third day of the festival.

Thousands of Cheltenham Festival punters nodded to the Irish saint with their outfits on Thursday 14 March.

The four-day world-class racing event will see hundreds of thousands of people arrive in Cheltenham this week, culminating in the 100th year of the Gold Cup on Friday.

On 13 March, Queen Camilla was among the royals to have enjoyed the races on the newly named 'Style Wednesday' of the festival.

Princess Beatrice (second left) with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (left), and Zara Tindall (centre) Credit: PA images
Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo Credit: PA Images
Actor James Nesbitt arriving on Day three of the festival Credit: PA Images
Sir Alex Ferguson arrives on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA Images
Sky Sports football pundit Jamie Carragher Credit: PA Images
Racegoers in green attire on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA Images
Many of the outfits worn today celebrated St Patrick's Day. Credit: PA Images
A race card program seller wearing green attire. Credit: PA Images
Not everyone committed to a full green outfit - pink has also been a favourite colour this year. Credit: PA Images
Racegoers on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Credit: PA Images
St Patrick's Day was also an excuse to coordinate outfits for some. Credit: PA Images