Plymouth has been found the cheapest city in the UK to buy a pint of Guinness ahead of St Patrick's Day.

A new study found the average cost of a pint of the Irish dry stout costs £3.96 in the Devon city - cheaper than anywhere else.

It is estimated that more than 13 million pints of Guinness will be served on St Patrick's Day around the world. This year, the Irish holiday will be on Sunday 17 March.

Researchers analysed the price of a pint of Guinness in more than 350 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, before calculating the average price per city.

Plymouth's pint was found to be one pence cheaper than the runner up, Bradford and eight pence cheaper than the average Guinness in Swansea, which came in third place.

But the study, carried out by researchers at the Vape Superstore, also found Bristol is the sixth most expensive city in the UK to buy a pint of Guinness, at a cost of £4.59.

In a surprise to few, the data showed that London is the city home to the most expensive pint of Guinness, with an average cost of £5.14 - 26% more expensive than Plymouth.

While this was the capital's average, some pubs in the study had prices as high as £6.70 for a pint.

After London, Brighton and Edinburgh were found to be the second and third most expensive cities for Guinness respectively.

But while calculating the cost of an average pint in each city, researchers also found the cheapest pint of Guinness overall. One pub in Sunderland and Bradford respectively were discovered to charge just £2.63 for a Guinness.

The cheapest cities to buy a pint of Guinness on average:

Plymouth - £3.96

Bradford - £3.97

Swansea - £4.03

Newcastle upon Tyne - £4.05

Sunderland - £4.09

Coventry - £4.15

Liverpool - £4.17

Sheffield - £4.22

Birmingham - £4.22

Doncaster - £4.24

The most expensive cities to buy a pint of Guinness on average: