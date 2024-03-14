Glastonbury Festival 2024: Women lead the line-up for the first time

Glastonbury Festival has announced its line-up for this year's event, with female acts leading the way.

For the first time in the event's history, women have taken two of the three headline slots.

British singer Dua Lipa, country pop superstar Shania Twain, rock band Coldplay and American singer SZA are among the first major acts announced for Glastonbury 2024.

Glastonbury Festival line-up announced for 2024. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Canadian singer Twain, known for hits including Man I Feel Like A Woman, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset which is being held from June 26 to 30.

The five-time Grammy-award winner has sold more than 100 million records in her career, making her one of the most successful musicians.

Shania Twain has been announced as this years Sunday teatime legend. Credit: Ian West/PA

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed she had booked a major female artist for the coveted Sunday afternoon legends’ slot.

Also taking to the Pyramid stage will be US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean.

Many more acts are set to be announced.