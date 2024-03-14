Play Brightcove video

Michael's family talk about the future they hope for Mike's Trust

The family of a rugby player murdered outside a Bodmin nightclub have told ITV News they hope they can make it unacceptable to carry a knife, as they campaign in his name.

Michael Riddiough-Allen, 32, was stabbed by Jake Hill, 25, in the early hours of 30 April 2023. Hill has been convicted of his murder.

Throughout the seven-week trial Michael's family have watching proceedings in Truro Crown Court and Bodmin Magistrates but say no matter the verdict, nothing will bring him back.

His father Kevin Allen said his son had many different strong friendships and said he was "nothing but all heart, all soul, all kindness, all friendship".

Credit: ITV News

His younger sister Alicia Puckey said he was an incredibly "protective" older brother, whilst his older sister Becky Dunstan said he was always her "constant" in a childhood where they often lived with their grandparents.

His grandparents, Michael and Jan Riddiough say he was the son "they never had", and they were often mistaken for his parents when they watched him play rugby at Kelly College.

Michael's grandparents say they often felt more like parents after spending years partly raising their grandson Credit: ITV News

While his mother Tracey says losing her son has been especially hard on the youngest members of the family, with Michael's nieces and nephews not understanding why their uncle Michael is not coming home.

Talking about her eldest niece, Tracey said: "The day before his funeral, we had him at home and she came running in and saying, where is he? Expecting to see himself in the chair.

"And when she saw him in the coffin, she just absolutely broke. And that's an image I'll never get out my head."

Michael's mother Tracey Orchard Credit: ITV News

Reflecting on the trial itself, the family say it has been incredibly tough and draining to watch and listen to the evidence but they do not feel hate at those responsible for Michael's untimely death.

His sister Becky says she's encouraging her daughter not to hate because "hate is what spoils this. People hate and that leads to violence."

His father Kevin agrees saying the only "evil" was bringing a knife to a fist fight.

"The wider problem is that we have within our society, for whatever reason, this subculture that seems to think that having a knife on you in these situations is a good thing. It's not, because without that [knife], it would have been black eyes, cut lips and bruised egos."

The trial discussed the motives of the defendants and how a knife came to be at the fight outside the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin, but Michael's family say it is "a little disappointing" that Michael's door security training was not mentioned in the evidence.

Kevin says "You can see the point which he clocks the knife. At that point he does what he would have done in a nightclub, he's tried to extract the problem and he was completely exposed."

Michael's family also say it is incredibly upsetting to see the trial has made little impact on people locally carrying knives.

Alicia, Michael's sister, says in one week during the trial there were four arrests in Bodmin relating to knife crime, with one very close to the street where her brother died.

She said: "It does not seem to get into people how dangerous these knives are and that's where we hope we can make a difference with Mike's Trust."

The Trust, set up in her brother's name, is working with youth groups around Bodmin to fund projects which lead young people away from knife crime.

Alicia says they are "beating that drum hard" to make Mike's Trust presence at youth groups and baby groups, "to help parents that might be struggling and in situations they don't want to be".

Becky says in her brother's name they hope to make a real difference to prevent young people carrying knives around Bodmin. Credit: ITV News

The charity has started to support its first project with martial arts group Asgard Cornwall where they focus on children who may otherwise begin to "go down the wrong route".

Becky says they are already seeing really positive results.

"We're getting positive feedback from the school as well, showing that they're attending classes, they're doing better in school and this is really early days for those different groups around Bodmin so that they can then support those children who may otherwise be sitting around at home playing games on appropriate or going out with their mates and drinking them corners and, you know, just making the wrong choices in life."

The Mike's Trust message being carried by Bodmin Rugby club, who Michael played for and the team who he was out with on the night he died. Credit: Bodmin Rugby Club

The family admit when they started Mike's Trust in the days after his death it was an instant reaction to do something positive.

Michael's father Kevin says the trust gives the family hope.

"Hope that we can, in Mike's name, make a difference as he tried to make a difference on that night. And surely in his spirit, we've we've got to do that."