ITV West Country caught up with some of the celebrities as they arrived at Cheltenham Festival

St Patrick's Thursday celebrations are underway at Cheltenham Festival 2024.

As a sea of green filtered through the Prestbury Park gates on the morning of Thursday 14 March, ITV West Country caught up with some of the famous faces in attendance.

For a few, like Sam Thompson, TV personality and winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2023, it was their first time at Cheltenham Racecourse.

He said: "We've already had a couple of Guinness, or 'Guinneye' as we like to call it plurally.

"But yes! It's my first ever day at the races, it's been really fun and I've had a great time."

Joining him, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson said: "I've dragged Sam along to Cheltenham. I've loved Cheltenham for absolutely years and St Patrick's Day is one of my favourite days.

"Mainly because I love the Guinness, I love wearing the colour green, it's just such a good vibe.

Sam added: "She (Josie) has taken me around, given me tips, you've got to wave things in the air, I've got a whip!

"It's a ten out of ten so far- even the band were great when we were walking in."

This Morning presenters Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson speaking to ITV West Country

Also making his way through the gates was Harry Redknapp.

He said: "It's the atmosphere isn't it. All the best horses come together and everyone dreams of having a winner at Cheltenham- whether you're an owner or whether you're a punter.

"It's a great spectacle and the crowd enjoy themselves. There's nowhere better."

Former English Association football manager Harry Redknapp said 'there's no place better' than Cheltenham Festival.

Dressed in a green three piece suit, TV personality and sports presenter Chris Hughes, said: "St Patrick's Day, a great day- I actually got here quite early today.

"It gets busier as the week goes on, it's a good day of racing- we've got the two big races in the jump racing calendar- so yeah it's very exciting.

"I always like the Ryanair. There's a horse in there I like and he comes into his best this time of year.

"Just looking forward to a good contest."

Presenter Nick Knowles added: "Today's the day.

"The Irish are here in their numbers and they've had success already.

"It's going to be a cracking day."