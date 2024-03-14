The National League has docked ten points from Torquay United after the club announced its plans to go into administration.

It means the National League South side now has 41 points, three points above the relegation zone, dropping from 12th to 17th place in the table.

The sanction comes after owner Clare Osborne announced in February he could no longer fund the Devon club, and was planning to appoint administrators.

League rules state that intending to bring in administrators is an insolvency event, liable to an automatic ten-point deduction.

In a statement, the National League said: "Torquay United have been deducted ten points from the 2023/24 National League South table after the club submitted its intention to appoint administrators.

"The Club had previously announced its intention to appoint administrators, and as such is a breach of League rules with regards to being impacted by an Insolvency Event and is subject to an automatic sporting sanction.

"As a result, in accordance with National League rule 13.A.1, Torquay United Football Club is now subject to an automatic ten points deduction which is applied with immediate effect.

"The League is working closely with the Club and will make no further statement at this time."