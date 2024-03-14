A man and woman in their eighties have been seriously injured in a two-car collision.

Police were called to Bristol Road, Gloucester, just after 1:30pm on Tuesday 12 March following a report of a crash involving a white Mercedes C350 and a black Toyota Yaris.

Officers said the driver of the Toyota, a woman in her eighties, sustained a broken wrist and injuries to her ankle and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

The passenger, a man also in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for multiple fractures to his ribs and a fractured spine.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries during the crash, which happened near Nicks & Co Timber Ltd, but did not require medical treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who may have seen the vehicles in the moments before the collision or may have seen what happened and has not yet spoken to police is being urged to get in touch.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the collision."