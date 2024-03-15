Play Brightcove video

Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson chat all things Cheltenham Festival with ITV West Country

As Cheltenham Festival 2024 draws to a close, ITV West Country has been catching up with some of the famous faces who've flocked to the event.

Two TV personalities present were Josie Gibson and Sam Thompson - who were very excited to be joining in on the celebrations.

For Josie Gibson, who lives in Bristol, it was a welcome return to Prestbury Park as a seasoned racegoer.

Speaking to ITV West Country, she said: "I've dragged Sam along, I've loved Cheltenham for absolutely years."

For Sam Thompson, Josie's This Morning co-presenter, and winner of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2023, it was his first time at Cheltenham Racecourse.

He said: "It's my first ever day at the races- it's been really really fun - having a really great time.

"We've had some Guinness, or 'Guinneye' as we like to call it plurally."

Asked what they would like to name their own horses, their choices would be 50 Shades of Hay and Hoof-Hearted.

And when asked whether they would prefer to have a horse head or a horse body, Sam said: "Body one hundred percent- you want to be a centaur."

Josie said: "A head because I love the markings. they're pretty."

Sam replied: "But you can't speak mate. You could only say neigh, that's the only thing."

Josie added: "But I would have nice straight teeth - a nice chestnut colour with white markings down the middle."