A beaver has been caught on camera at Helman Tor on Bodmin Moor.

The arrival of at least one beaver at Helman Tor nature reserve in Cornwall has taken experts by surprise, as they suspect it might have been released into the wild without permission.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust said although only one beaver has officially been sighted, the extent of the activity in the area suggests there may be more.

Staff at the trust have explained that although it is possible the beavers arrived naturally, it is more likely the cause is an "unlicensed release by an unknown third party".

Cheryl Marriott, Director of Nature and People at Cornwall Wildlife Trust says: “We know Helman Tor is highly suitable for beavers and that they would benefit other wildlife and help towards reducing flood risk further downstream.

“However, we also know some people have legitimate worries about beavers returning to our landscape, and we have been meeting them to understand their concerns and plan how to manage any future issues.

Experts say there is evidence there could be more than one beaver in the area. Credit: Cornwall Wildlife Trust

“This is not how we wanted beaver reintroduction to happen at Helman Tor. We do not condone the unlicensed release of beavers. Their arrival at Helman Tor has taken everyone by surprise, but we are ready to monitor them and work with others to manage any problems.”

Cornwall Wildlife Trust says Helman Tor has been identified by national experts as a suitable site for beaver reintroduction because of streams and ponds onsite as well as plenty of vegetation.

The trust went on to explain that research has shown the dams beavers build in smaller streams lead to an increase in many other species including plants, birds, small mammals and amphibians.

Their dams can also slow the flow of streams after heavy rain, helping trap silt and reduce flood risk downstream. At the opposite extreme during drought periods, beaver-created wetlands can help to keep streams flowing, protecting fish and other wildlife.

There is potential for beaver activity to have some unwanted localised effects, but there are ways of mitigating these.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust staff are now undertaking surveys in the area and are speaking to local residents to keep them updated and discuss any concerns.

The Trust had already been preparing to apply for a government licence to legally introduce beavers to the site in a responsible way.

The government gave beavers protected species status in 2022 and tasked Natural England with developing the wild release licensing process, but licences for wild releases of beavers are still not being accepted.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust will continue closely monitoring the beaver activity.

The charity is asking the public not to go looking for the beavers, to avoid disturbing them.

Lauren Jasper, Beaver Officer for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “Beavers are nocturnal so we are unlikely to see the animals themselves. We recommend staying on the footpaths at Helman Tor, as the ground can be uneven and it is easy to get lost in the big wetland areas.”