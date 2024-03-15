The celebrities and royals at Cheltenham Festival for Gold Cup Friday
Princess Anne, Ed Westwick and Nick Knowles are among the famous names spotted at Cheltenham Festival for Gold Cup Friday.
The Gold Cup race is one of the most hotly anticipated events in the horseracing calendar, with a £625,000 prize pot.
It takes place on the fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival which runs from 12 to 15 March 2024.
Other stars who have been spotted on previous days include Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp.
Here are some of the stars spotted at Cheltenham Races on day four...