Racegoers at the 100th anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Racegoers are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Gold Cup at the final day of Cheltenham Festival 2024.

As crowds made their way through the gates on the morning of Friday 15 March, excitement was already building, ahead of a 3:30pm start.

The Gold Cup race is one of the highlight events in the UK's sporting calendar, with a £625,000 prize pot.

Arriving at Prestbury Park, one racegoer said: "Today is very special, it's the 100th anniversary of the Gold Cup, we should be celebrating.

"Oh wait we are! We're gonna do our bit."

Racegoers dressed in gold for Cheltenham's 100th Gold Cup anniversary

Another added: "I think it's just a tradition. Great runners, great trainers and just a whole spectacle for everyone to enjoy.

"Just a wonderful day on Gold Cup Day."

Dressed in a fur coat, another added: "It's the big racing day, it's what it's all about so I had to put on my best rags to look good today."

Princess Anne, Ed Westwick, Love Island star Gemma Owen and Nick Knowles are among some of the famous names spotted at the festival for the landmark event.